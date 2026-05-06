Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Congress Decides To Support Vijay’s TVK After Party Falls 10 Seats Short of Majority

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Chennai, May 6: Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had confirmed that Vijay had sought Congress' support in Tamil Nadu. He stated that the party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committe to take a final decision. ‘Backstabbers’: DMK Leader's Cryptic Post As Congress Considers Supporting Vijay’s TVK.

Earlier, on May 4, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It is seeking support from the smaller parties in both the DMK and ADMK camps. The Congress has five seats, while PMK has four seats, and CPI, CPI(M), and VCK hold two seats each. These parties may extend support to the Vijay-led party. Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Vijay’s TVK Ends 60-Year Dravidian Dominance, Leads in 108 Seats but Falls 10 Short, Eyes Alliances.

Congress extending support to the TVK marks a decisive shift not only in Tamil Nadu but at the Centre also, where the Congress allies with the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the INDIA bloc. The Opposition camps will have to reconsider the dynamics between the parties and their strategy ahead of the 2029 General Elections.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)