New Delhi, June 28: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for Uniform Civil Code (UCC), senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday hit back saying that the nation stands divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP, which has "failed" to provide good governance, and is implementing the UCC to polarise the electorate to win elections.
