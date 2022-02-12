Lucknow, February 12: The voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on February 14. In the second phase 55 assembly constituencies will go for polls across nine districts in the state. Notably, the polling for the UP Vidhan Sabha elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on March 10. Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Day in Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 13, 14 in View of Vidhan Sabha Elections.
In UP, the main contest will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners. The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state for the second consecutive time. State minister Suresh Khanna and Samajwadi Party’s Nauman Masood are among the key candidates contesting the second phase of polling. A total of 584 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of polling. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Nauman Masood to Suresh Khanna, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 2.
Here Is The List Of Districts And Constituencies In The Second Phase of Polling in UP:
|Constituency
|Constituency
|Reserved for
|District
|number
|name
|(SC/STNone)
|1
|Behat
|None
|Saharanpur
|2
|Nakur
|None
|3
|Saharanpur Nagar
|None
|4
|Saharanpur
|SC
|5
|Deoband
|None
|6
|Rampur Maniharan
|7
|Gangoh
|SC
|8
|Najibabad
|None
|Bijnor
|9
|Nagina
|SC
|10
|Barhapur
|None
|11
|Dhampur
|None
|12
|Nehtaur
|SC
|13
|Bijnor
|None
|14
|Chandpur
|None
|15
|Noorpur
|None
|16
|Kanth
|None
|Moradabad
|17
|Thakurdwara
|None
|18
|Moradabad Rural
|None
|19
|Moradabad Nagar
|None
|20
|Kundarki
|None
|21
|Bilari
|None
|22
|Chandausi
|SC
|Sambhal
|23
|Asmoli
|None
|24
|Gunnaur
|None
|25
|Sambhal
|None
|26
|Suar
|None
|Rampur
|27
|Chamraua
|None
|28
|Bilaspur
|None
|29
|Rampur
|None
|30
|Milak
|SC
|31
|Dhanaura
|SC
|Amroha
|32
|Naugawan Sadat
|None
|33
|Amroha
|None
|34
|Hasanpur
|None
|35
|Bisauli
|SC
|Budaun
|36
|Sahaswan
|None
|37
|Bilsi
|None
|38
|Badaun
|None
|39
|Shekhupur
|None
|40
|Dataganj
|None
|41
|Baheri
|None
|Bareilly
|42
|Meerganj
|None
|43
|Bhojipura
|None
|44
|Nawabganj
|None
|45
|Faridpur
|SC
|46
|Bithari Chainpur
|None
|47
|Bareilly
|None
|48
|Bareilly Cantt.
|None
|49
|Aonla
|None
|50
|Katra
|None
|Shahjahanpur
|51
|Jalalabad
|None
|52
|Tilhar
|None
|53
|Powayan
|SC
|54
|Shahjahanpur
|None
|55
|Dadraul
|None
The voting for the first phase of the UP Vidhan Sabha elections took place on February 10. A total of 58 constituencies across 11 districts of the state went to polls. Nine state cabinet ministers, including Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Choudhari Lakshmi Narain contested in the phase of poling.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the saffron party is contesting the polls in alliance with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Sanjay Nishad’ NISHAD Party. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Krishna Patel, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Mahan Dal and Janvadi Party (Socialist). The Congress has not formed an allinace with any party.
