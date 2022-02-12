Lucknow, February 12: The voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on February 14. In the second phase 55 assembly constituencies will go for polls across nine districts in the state. Notably, the polling for the UP Vidhan Sabha elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on March 10. Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Day in Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 13, 14 in View of Vidhan Sabha Elections.

In UP, the main contest will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners. The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state for the second consecutive time. State minister Suresh Khanna and Samajwadi Party’s Nauman Masood are among the key candidates contesting the second phase of polling. A total of 584 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of polling. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Nauman Masood to Suresh Khanna, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 2.

Here Is The List Of Districts And Constituencies In The Second Phase of Polling in UP:

Constituency Constituency Reserved for District number name (SC/STNone) 1 Behat None Saharanpur 2 Nakur None 3 Saharanpur Nagar None 4 Saharanpur SC 5 Deoband None 6 Rampur Maniharan 7 Gangoh SC 8 Najibabad None Bijnor 9 Nagina SC 10 Barhapur None 11 Dhampur None 12 Nehtaur SC 13 Bijnor None 14 Chandpur None 15 Noorpur None 16 Kanth None Moradabad 17 Thakurdwara None 18 Moradabad Rural None 19 Moradabad Nagar None 20 Kundarki None 21 Bilari None 22 Chandausi SC Sambhal 23 Asmoli None 24 Gunnaur None 25 Sambhal None 26 Suar None Rampur 27 Chamraua None 28 Bilaspur None 29 Rampur None 30 Milak SC 31 Dhanaura SC Amroha 32 Naugawan Sadat None 33 Amroha None 34 Hasanpur None 35 Bisauli SC Budaun 36 Sahaswan None 37 Bilsi None 38 Badaun None 39 Shekhupur None 40 Dataganj None 41 Baheri None Bareilly 42 Meerganj None 43 Bhojipura None 44 Nawabganj None 45 Faridpur SC 46 Bithari Chainpur None 47 Bareilly None 48 Bareilly Cantt. None 49 Aonla None 50 Katra None Shahjahanpur 51 Jalalabad None 52 Tilhar None 53 Powayan SC 54 Shahjahanpur None 55 Dadraul None

The voting for the first phase of the UP Vidhan Sabha elections took place on February 10. A total of 58 constituencies across 11 districts of the state went to polls. Nine state cabinet ministers, including Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Choudhari Lakshmi Narain contested in the phase of poling.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the saffron party is contesting the polls in alliance with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Sanjay Nishad’ NISHAD Party. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Krishna Patel, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Mahan Dal and Janvadi Party (Socialist). The Congress has not formed an allinace with any party.

