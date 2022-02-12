Lucknow, February 12: The voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on February 14. In the second phase 55 assembly constituencies will go for polls across nine districts in the state. Notably, the polling for the UP Vidhan Sabha elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on March 10. Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Day in Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 13, 14 in View of Vidhan Sabha Elections.

In UP, the main contest will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners. The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state for the second consecutive time. State minister Suresh Khanna and Samajwadi Party’s Nauman Masood are among the key candidates contesting the second phase of polling. A total of 584 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of polling. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Nauman Masood to Suresh Khanna, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 2.

Here Is The List Of Districts And Constituencies In The Second Phase of Polling in UP: 

Constituency Constituency Reserved for District
number name (SC/STNone)
1 Behat None Saharanpur
2 Nakur None
3 Saharanpur Nagar None
4 Saharanpur SC
5 Deoband None
6 Rampur Maniharan
7 Gangoh SC
8 Najibabad None Bijnor
9 Nagina SC
10 Barhapur None
11 Dhampur None
12 Nehtaur SC
13 Bijnor None
14 Chandpur None
15 Noorpur None
16 Kanth None Moradabad
17 Thakurdwara None
18 Moradabad Rural None
19 Moradabad Nagar None
20 Kundarki None
21 Bilari None
22 Chandausi SC Sambhal
23 Asmoli None
24 Gunnaur None
25 Sambhal None
26 Suar None Rampur
27 Chamraua None
28 Bilaspur None
29 Rampur None
30 Milak SC
31 Dhanaura SC Amroha
32 Naugawan Sadat None
33 Amroha None
34 Hasanpur None
35 Bisauli SC Budaun
36 Sahaswan None
37 Bilsi None
38 Badaun None
39 Shekhupur None
40 Dataganj None
41 Baheri None Bareilly
42 Meerganj None
43 Bhojipura None
44 Nawabganj None
45 Faridpur SC
46 Bithari Chainpur None
47 Bareilly None
48 Bareilly Cantt. None
49 Aonla None
50 Katra None Shahjahanpur
51 Jalalabad None
52 Tilhar None
53 Powayan SC
54 Shahjahanpur None
55 Dadraul None

The voting for the first phase of the UP Vidhan Sabha elections took place on February 10. A total of 58 constituencies across 11 districts of the state went to polls. Nine state cabinet ministers, including Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Choudhari Lakshmi Narain contested in the phase of poling.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the saffron party is contesting the polls in alliance with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Sanjay Nishad’ NISHAD Party. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Krishna Patel, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Mahan Dal and Janvadi Party (Socialist). The Congress has not formed an allinace with any party.

