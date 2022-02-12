Uttar Pradesh, February 12: Assembly elections in five poll-bound states are being held between February 10 and March 7. The states that are undergoing polls on February 14 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. A total of 690 assembly constituencies will be at stake, 403 of which are in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state will, therefore, vote in all the phases; the five other rounds of polling here will take place on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3. The second phase of UP Assembly Elections 2022 will be held on February 14, along with Uttarakhand and Goa.

Meanwhile, in view of the Assembly Elections 2022, the poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa will observe a Dry Day on February 13 and 14. Moreover, liquor Shops in Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh located along the adjoining border of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh would remain shut for 48 hours prior to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip.

Goa will also observe a dry day on Valentine's Day, a period when the state records a high tourist inflow, thanks to Goa Assembly Elections 2022. In Goa, no alcohol will be served sold or served in outlets, bars, and hotels from 5 pm on February 12 till the night of February 14 and 15. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar To Take On BJP's Atanasio Monserrate In Panaji; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on March 10, three days after the final phase of polling ends. On Thursday, the Elections Commission of India (ECI) changed the voting dates for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, with phase one taking place on February 28 and phase two on March 5.

