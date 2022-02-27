Pratapgarh, February 27: The convoy of Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav was attacked by some miscreants near Paharpur in Pratapgarh on Monday. Yadav escaped unhurt but his car was damaged in the attack.

He later blamed Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya for the attack. Raja Bhaiyya however denied having anything to do with the alleged attack. "Why would I do something like this and spoil the elections? This has been done to get sympathy," he said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 5 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates On Voting In 61 Vidhan Sabha Seats.

Gulshan Yadav has been mounting a vociferous attack on Raja Bhaiyya who has been winning the Kunda assembly seat since 1993.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2022 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).