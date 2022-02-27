The voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place today i.e. February 27. The polling will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The voting will take place for 61 assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts. The polling will be conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. People can catch the live updates if the polling on the official YouTube channel of News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

Watch The Live Streaming For the Fifth Phase of UP Assembly Election 2022:

