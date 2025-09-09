New Delhi, September 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at the New Parliament Building in New Delhi to cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday. The election is witnessing the contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived to cast his vote. He was accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and both were seen smiling and walking hand-in-hand. Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen arriving to cast her vote for the Vice-Presidential election. Other parliamentarians of the NDA and the INDIA bloc were also trooping in to cast their votes. Vice President Elections 2025: INDIA Bloc Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Expresses Confidence in Winning VP Polls, Says ‘Never Said There Would Be Cross-Voting’.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, along with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, have been appointed as official election agents for the process. Counting of votes will be held later in the day, after which the results will be announced. This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses). All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, as per established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes. Vice President Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Casts Vote As Voting to Elect 15th Vice President of India Gets Underway (See Pics).

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Political observers expect a keenly watched contest, though the NDA is seen as having a numerical advantage in the combined strength of the two Houses. However, all eyes remain on potential cross-voting and the outcome this evening.

