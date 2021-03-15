Purulia, March 15: The Political atmosphere started to heat up days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. During her rally in Purulia, Mamata Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "incompetent". The West Bengal Chief Minister even accused PM Modi of being "autocratic". West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Election Commission Suspends Vivek Sahay, Officer In-Charge of Mamata Banerjee's Security, Over 'Nandigram' Incident.

Banerjee said, "Prime Minister is 'total incompetent', cannot run the country. An autocratic government is being run at the Centre." While highlighting the achievements of her government, the West Bengal CM said that no other government in the world had been able to do as much work as her government. She even raised the slogan "BJP hatao, desh Bachao" during her speech. Chose to Fight Anti-Bengal Forces in Nandigram as Mark of Respect to Martyrs: Mamata.

Prime Minister is 'total incompetent', cannot run the country. An autocratic government is being run at the Centre: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

The TMC supremo even lashed out the Congress and the CPI(M). She called the three parties, "three brothers". She asked voters to be aware of the saffron party. Banerjee taking a dig at the BJP, said that she would not be silenced by any "attack" on her.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raises slogans in Purulia says," Chaie na BJP ke chaie na, chaie na Congress ke chaie na, CPM ke chaie na. BJP ke bidai dao...Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe." #WestBengalElection pic.twitter.com/XdYsv0VxG0 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Notably, it was the first election rally of Banerjee after she sustained injuries during her visit to the Nandigram assembly constituency on March 11. She alleged political conspiracy into the attack. She was discharged on Friday. Banerjee is contesting the election from Nandigram assembly constituency.

However, the Election Commission ruled out any possibility of a political conspiracy. The commission said that the incident took place due to lapse in Banerjee's security. It also suspended Vivek Sahay, the police officer in charge of the CM and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash.

