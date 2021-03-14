Kolkata, March 14: Weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Election Commission on Sunday suspended Vivek Sahay, the police officer in charge of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security, when she was injured during her visit to the Nandigram Assembly Constituency. Sahay has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash was also suspended.

Charges against him will be framed within a week. After reviewing reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government, the EC concluded that Banerjee sustained the injuries prima facie due to a lapse on the part of her security in-charge, sources said. Chose to Fight Anti-Bengal Forces in Nandigram as Mark of Respect to Martyrs: Mamata.

"Vivek Sahay IPS, Director Security shall be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in the discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee," reported NDTV quoting the EC as saying. District Magistrate Vibhu Goel was also removed over the incident and transferred to a non-election post. Director Security, SP Suspended, DM Removed over Nandigram Incident Involving Mamata.

The commission received the report about the incident on Friday. The decision to suspend Sahay was taken during a meeting. The EC pointed out lapses in Mamata Banerjee's security. It also denied any involvement of another political party in the incident. The commission said that Banerjee's security protocol was violated. Following Wednesday's incident, the EC had sought reports from the Bengal Chief Secretary, and its special observer Nayak and special police observer Dubey by Friday evening.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning. She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Banerjee has begun campaigning for the upcoming polls from Sunday. The incident took place ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections which is slated to poll in eight phases beginning from March 27. The counting will take place on May 2.

