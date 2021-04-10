Kolkata, April 10: The voting for Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 was held on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm. In the fourth phase, the Vidhan Sabha polls were held for 44 assembly constituencies across five districts in the state. As per the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout for stood at 76.16 per cent. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

During the Phase 4 polling, four persons died as CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles" in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district. The Election Commission of India adjourned the polling at Polling Station 126 in Sitalkuchi assembly "based on interim report from Special Observers."

The fate of 373 candidates was sealed Saturday with the conclusion of Phase 4 of West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Polls. Several big-shot candidates including Manoj Tiwary, Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Kanchan Mullick and Rajib Banerjee contested the election in this phase. Domjur, Tollygunge, Shibpur, Behala Purbo are among the key constituencies in the forth phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 4: Four People Killed As Central Forces Open Fire After Locals Attempt To Snatch Their Rifles in Cooch Behar.

As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,15,81,022 voters were eligible to cast their votes in the phase 4. This included 58,82,514 male voters and 56,98,218 female voters.The Phase 4 voting of the West Bengal Assembly Elections was conducted on 15,940 polling stations across five districts.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 are being conducted in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting for phases 1, 2, 3 and 4 were conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10 respectively. Polling for phase four phases are due on April 17, April 22, April 26. The eight and final phase will be conducted on April 29. The results of the Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared on May 2.

