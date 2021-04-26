Kolkata, April 26: The voting for the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 took place today. The polling ended at 6:30 pm. A total of 75.06 percent voter turnout was recorded in the phase seven. The voting was conducted in 34 Vidhan Sabha seats across three districts in the seventh phase. There were a total of 268 candidates in the fray. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Murshidabad.

The Election Commission had deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase. The voting was held across 11,376 polling stations. BJP leaders Ashok Lahiri, Gouri Shankar Ghosh ad Lt Gen (Retd) Subrata Saha, TMC leaders Shaoni Singha Roy, Debashish Kumar and Swapan Debnath, CPIM leader Aishe Ghosh were among the prominent candidates in the seventh phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

The main competition was between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Till now, elections have been conducted on 257 constituencies out of 294 in the first seven phases. A total of 35 Vidhan Sabha seats will go to polls in the remaining two phases on April 29. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 2. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Key Candidates in Phase 7.

Meanwhile, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies will go to the polls on May 16 as the voting was cancelled in these two Vidhan Sabha seats following the death of two candidates. The voting in these constituencies was initially scheduled to take place in the seventh phase. The results for these two seats will; be declared on May 19.

The assembly election in West Bengal is taking place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be seeking the third consecutive term as the chief minister of the state, while the BJP is trying its best to come to power in West Bengal.

