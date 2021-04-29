Kolkata, April 29: The polling for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has begun at 7 am today, i.e on April 29. In the last phase of polls, 35 assembly constituencies go to polls, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm. Over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates on Thursday. All eyes will be on Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal as he is under the strict surveillance of the Election Commission.

In Phase 8, voting will be held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda, and seven in Kolkata. The ECI will also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process, the official said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

West Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021 Full List of 35 Constituencies

1. Manikchak 2. Maldaha (SC) 3. English Bazar 4. Mothabari 5. Sujapur 6. Baisnabnagar 7. Khargram (SC) 8. Burwan (SC) 9. Kandi 10. Bharatpur 11. Rejinagar 12. Beldanga 13. Baharampur 14. Hariharpara 15. Nowda 16. Domkal 17. Jalangi 18. Chowrangee 19. Entally 20. Beleghata 21. Jorasanko 22. Shyampukur 23. Maniktala 24. Kashipur-Belgachhia 25. Dubrajpur (SC) 26. Suri 27. Bolpur 28. Nanoor (SC) 29. Labpur 30. Sainthia (SC) 31. Mayureswar 32. Rampurhat 33. Hansan 34. Nalhati 35. Murarai

The ECI has imposed curbs on campaigning amid rising COVID-19 cases, hence the campaigning for the eighth and final phase has been a low-key affair. The EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

In the last phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy at least 641 companies of central forces, including 224 in Birbhum district, in the eighth phase to ensure free and fair voting. Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, the official said.

