New Delhi, June 17: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for fungal infection in the lower respiratory tract and other post-COVID-19 symptoms, the party said on Friday.

She was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital after she developed profuse bleeding from the nose on June 12. National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Requests ED For Relaxation From Appearing for Questioning From June 17 to 20

A statement released by Congress on Friday said: "A fungal infection in the lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-COVID-19 symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment."

Check Tweet:

A statement on Congress President’s health condition. pic.twitter.com/4tVBtgyhEi — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 17, 2022

On Sunday, party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes."

The veteran leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).