Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, June 16 requested Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give him 3 days time for relaxation from June 17 to 20 as his mother Sonia Gandhi's health condition is poor. According to the Congress sources, ED officials are yet to respond to his recent request to appear on Monday, 20th June.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to former Congress president.

