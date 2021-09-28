Moradabad, September 27: Three persons have been arrested for the murder of an engineering student whose body was found on the outskirts of Moradabad. The body was found on Saturday (September 25) and was identified as that of 23-year-old Sudhir Saini. The post mortem report of the body done on Monday showed that he had suffered 16 stab wounds, his intestine was ruptured and face was burnt with acid. Several pieces of broken glasses were also found in his stomach.

Saini was allegedly abducted and killed allegedly by the family members of the woman he loved. At the spot where Saini's body was found, there were empty beer bottles, sachets of snacks and several signs of struggle. The eatables suggested that the killers took their time to torture and kill him after which they poured acid on his face. Uttar Pradesh: 4-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead in Aligarh's Gonda Area; Family Alleges Sexual Assault.

Among the objects found strewn near Saini's body was his library card, which gave police the clue about his identity. Saini had gone missing on Thursday after he left his home to go to his college in Bareilly. Based on the complaint of Saini's family, police have booked five men, including father and brothers of the woman.

Superintendent of Police of Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand, said, "The engineering student's post mortem report suggests that he was brutally murdered. It appears that the accused had abducted him on Thursday, when he had left for Bareilly. He was killed and his body was dumped in a field. The family has raised suspicion against five persons from the woman's family. Three people have been arrested." The SP added, "The family said that when their son had gone to meet the woman a few days ago, her family members had attacked and thrashed him."

