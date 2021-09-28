Aligarh, September 28: A four-year-old girl, who was missing since Sunday evening, was found dead in Aligarh’s Gonda area. Her body was recovered on Monday from a paddy field. It was almost 50 metres from her house. Meanwhile, the minor’s family alleged that she was sexually assaulted. They claimed that her legs were tied with a rope. Telangana: Accused in 6-Year-Old-Girl's Rape and Murder Case Found Dead on Rail Track.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl disappeared suddenly when she was playing outside the house. After searching for a while, the family informed the police about the incident. However, the police also failed to locate the girl on Sunday. Her body was found on Monday morning from the paddy field. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

The girl’s father alleged that his daughter was raped before being killed. Meanwhile, the post-mortem revealed that the minor died due to asphyxia caused by drowning. Doctors also took her vaginal swab samples to confirm if she was raped. The report is still pending. “Viscera has also been preserved for testing,” reported TOI, quoting circle officer Ashok Kumar as saying.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has also been added to the FIR. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2021 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).