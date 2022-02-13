New Delhi, February 13: The minimum temperature in the plains in North India, including Delhi, is likely to drop upto two degrees due to cold winds following a snowfall in the higher altitude area of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in Delhi will reach over 23 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog conditions during night/morning hours in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

As per the weather agency, cold day and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The IMD predicted sunny days in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. However, cold winds at the speed of 25-30 km/h are likely to blow in these states. Minimum temperatures in higher altitude regions f Jammu and Kashmir is expected to fall below zero degree Celsius. Weather Forecast: Delhi And Other Parts Of North India To Get Respite From Cold Wave Conditions; Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions Very likely In Punjab, Haryana.

The IMD predicted that also predicted that a Western Disturbance would affect Western Himalayan Region from February 13 to 15. Meanwhile, another Western Disturbance will likely affect northwest India from February 17 to 20. The weather agency said, “Under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13th to 16th and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15th & 16th February 2022.”

Meanwhile, isolated rains, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala till Sunday. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday night and Saturday morning due to a burst of north-easterly winds over the Palk Straits and the Gulf of Mannar. The IMD predicted Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over extreme south Peninsular India during most days of the week between February 17 and February 23.

