New Delhi, February 12: Temperatures have started to increase in North and Northwest India, including Delhi, giving respite from cold wave conditions. Maximum and minimum temperatures in these regions have started to increase slightly. However, during the morning and evening, mild cold conditions will prevail in the area. In Punjab, Haryana and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, there will be fog over the next few days. The National Capital will have mainly clear sky. The temperature will remain between nine and 22 degree celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions very likely in isolated pockets during night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during most days of the week and dense fog conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & northeast Rajasthan during next 24 hours and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during night/morning hours of 13th-15th February 2022.”

The weather department said that no significant cold wave is likely over any part of the country till February 16. Meanwhile, cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh during the next two days, and cold Day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand during the next two days.

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by two-four degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of Northwest India. During next two days and gradual rise by two-four degrees celsius thereafter. As per the IMD, under the influence of fresh feeble Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 13 and 14, 2022.

