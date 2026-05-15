Istanbul Vita Clinic is widely recognized worldwide as among the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey due to the personalized approach adopted when performing any hair transplant procedure on the basis of the individual specifics of the hair loss and hair structure and thickness. Having worked in hair transplant treatment for more than 15 years, Istanbul Vita Clinic has won the trust of many patients who come to Turkey seeking treatment. The clinic provides maximum 1 to 3 treatments daily to foreign patients in order to guarantee excellent services delivery.

The clinic is fitted with the most advanced infrastructure with 29 treatment rooms containing modern technologies meeting all sterilization requirements. Each client undergoes an individual consultation taking from 40 to 60 minutes with professional doctors. Services provided by Istanbul Vita Clinic include a qualified and experienced professional team of over 200 specialists. Foreign patients can enjoy the services offered by the clinic through the assistance of coordinators that speak 13 different languages.

Finally, it should be noted that Istanbul Vita Clinic is licensed for performing hair transplant operations and holds the certificate of the International Health Tourism Authorization and from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

About The Medical Team

Vita clinic Istanbul is considered a top-notch hair transplant clinic based in Turkey since it has 4 experienced doctors who have practiced hair transplant surgery and various procedures that are connected with their specialization. They are Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan, and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin.

Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı practices hair transplant with techniques such as Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplant. Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya provides hair transplant using techniques like Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Combined Technique, eyebrow, beard, and female hair transplant. As for Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan, she practices Vita Technique®, Combined Technique, and stem cell therapy. Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin practices Afro Technique® and frontal hairline design.

Physicians at Istanbul Vita Clinic are deeply involved in both planning and conducting a hair transplant procedure. For example, the crucial stage that requires accuracy and precision such as channel opening is performed by the doctors. Other parts of the procedure, including extraction and transplantation, are done by other qualified and specialized teams.

Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Hasan Başol serves as the founder and medical director of Istanbul Vita Clinic and has become famous for his achievements in developing advanced modern hair transplantation technologies. His name goes down in history as the developer of Vita Technique®and Afro Technique®, an innovative system designed to ensure as natural result as possible, being listed among the founders of this industry.

Apart from Vita Technique® and Afro Technique®, he has also been credited with creating a unique combination of DHI and Sapphire FUE systems, improving both grafting and implantation processes to achieve high density and quality of the results. Another area of expertise by Hasan Başol includes such concepts as SUPER DHI, which allows conducting massive procedures using more than 6,000 grafts at once.

In combination with all his developments in medical sciences, his practical knowledge about managing a clinic helped him make Istanbul one of the most popular clinics for hair transplants and even healthcare tourism around the world. This success led to his clinic being recognized as the best hair transplant clinic in Europe in 2023.

International Recognition and Awards

In fact, ORF TVthek one of Austria’s top media groups – has identified Istanbul Vita Clinic as one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, which implies that Istanbul Vita Clinic is popular worldwide. Istanbul Vita Clinic has been featured in several renowned media organizations from around the world, such as Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, and The Guardian. All these contributions contribute to the reputation of Istanbul Vita Clinic in the international hair transplant market.

With numerous achievements and international operations, Istanbul Vita Clinic has received multiple awards in various categories, such as “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)” and “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022).” That is why Istanbul Vita Clinic still occupies a position among the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, as rated by international editors and media organizations in 2026.

More than 1,200 people from the United States have chosen İstanbul Vita for their hair transplant procedure, flying in from various parts of US to undergo for expertly designed Afro hair transplant treatment procedures utilizing the well-known Afro Technique® procedure in Istanbul Vita Clinic. People from big cities like New York, 287 patients, Los Angeles 224 patients, Chicago 178 patients, Miami 147 patients, have placed their faith in Istanbul Vita.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

One of the sophisticated procedures that Istanbul Vita Clinic uses is Afro Technique®, which is recognized as one of the most sophisticated procedures used in afro hair transplant. Afro Technique® has been developed and patented by the medical professionals of Istanbul Vita Clinic. Afro Technique® employs a very sophisticated methodology for analyzing and transplanting afro textured hair with the aim of providing natural results. Indeed, transplanting afro textured hair requires special knowledge, and this is the reason why the medical experts of Istanbul Vita Clinic have acquired extensive expertise in Afro Technique®.

Apart from Afro Technique®, some of the other sophisticated hair transplant procedures available at Istanbul Vita Clinic include Vita Technique®, Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

Some of the innovative supportive therapies and medical technologies used by Istanbul Vita Clinic to make the treatment process enjoyable for their international patients. Besides advanced hair transplantation techniques, they also utilize some other new medical technologies, which include stem cells to heal, stimulate hair growth, and grafting. With VITA Pain Management services, it becomes sure that there will be no pain experienced by the patient during surgery as a result of anesthesia techniques. Oxygen therapy is performed as well to enhance blood circulation and recovery process.

Pre-procedure, the patients are expected to go for certain medical examinations including blood analysis and EKG tests. PRP and mesotherapy are among the commonly used techniques for follicular stimulation and density enhancement. Furthermore, the IceGraft technique is utilized for protecting grafts. Shampoos, lotions, and other medical supplies included in the post-procedure aftercare kit are recommended for enhanced post-treatment experience. Moreover, emphasis on hygiene standards involves sterilization of the procedure rooms with the help of UV rays to reduce the microbes in the room.

Afro Technique®

Afro Technique® is an extremely innovative procedure developed and patented exclusively by Istanbul Vita Clinic for those who have curly or afro hair. In contrast to traditional hair transplant techniques, this technique considers the peculiarities of afro hair that is shaped like a spiral or curls in follicular units beneath the skin surface. Hence, regular procedures might be ineffective in ensuring proper orientation and density of transplanted hair due to the peculiarities of afro hair. The advantages of microscopic planning, angle control, and personalized hair transplantation are what make Afro Technique® deliver successful results regardless of the complexity of extraction.

One of the distinctive characteristics of Afro Technique® is its specific technique of extraction, where 0.6–0.7 mm sapphire punches are applied. Therefore, hair surgeons are able to extract follicular units safely without harming any other tissue cells. Furthermore, due to the curly nature of hair in Afro people, extraction becomes a more complicated procedure than for straight hair, implying more accuracy. Such advantages include a reduced probability of scar formation, protection of healthy tissue, and the likelihood of graft survival. Additionally, a patient will be protected from serious negative consequences, including formation of scabs and pain.

Steps involved in the implantation process of Afro Technique® include complete control of angles, directions, and depths of placement of the grafts in accordance with the natural curl pattern of hair. In this technique, there is a sophisticated mapping of the scalp based on a careful analysis of the donor (D1-D4) as well as the recipient (F1-F6) areas. Donor mapping helps in the extraction of hair in order to ensure maximum density without any overextraction. Recipient mapping takes into account facial harmony and afro hairlines. Careful attention is also given to frontal hairlines (F1) because of their importance in forming a natural hairline through single hair implants.

Compared to the Classic FUE and DHI techniques, the Afro Technique® results in significantly more natural appearance along with proper density regulation in the case of afro texture hair. In case of Classic FUE and DHI, one can have a maximum number of 35–45 grafts per square centimeter; however, with the Afro Technique®, it is possible to achieve up to 80-100 grafts per square centimeter, which ensures denser appearance, yet it does not appear unnatural due to the very nature of curly hair.

Apart from the aesthetic results, the advantages of the Afro Technique® include those related to healing efficiency. The use of micro-channels made from Sapphire, ranging between 0.6mm to 0.8mm in size, allows for minimal trauma, fast healing that only takes five to seven days, and virtually no chance for any complications to occur. Using medical precision, information on afro hair texture, and new techniques in surgical planning, the Afro Technique® has become an exceptionally efficient procedure for afro hair transplant Turkey .

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

Hair transplantation procedures done by the Istanbul Vita Clinic have been made available to international patients who want hair transplants in Istanbul and are offered at rates that depend on the entire treatment process. The prices for hair transplant procedures at the Istanbuzl Vita Clinic vary from $3,200 to $9,100. The variation is influenced by elements such as the type of procedure, the days taken to perform surgery, participation of the surgical team in the procedure, and time taken. It should be noted that the cost does not depend on the number of grafts.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

Alternatively, it may also be regarded as a location where physicians specializing in hair transplant surgery receive training. Physicians who participate in the training course are provided with adequate education on different things such as patient evaluation, planning of surgical operation, performing the surgery itself, and after-surgery care. This entire process has been designed with a view to improve the knowledge base of physicians and assist them in making better decisions during hair transplant surgery. The medical education training course offered by the clinic complies with the certification of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey.

Therefore, in addition to providing hair transplant services, Istanbul Vita Clinic acts as an educational institution in the realm of hair transplant and plays an important part in the Turkey hair transplant industry.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organisations defines İstanbul Vita as the #1 best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, main reasons that İstanbul Vita is better than other hair transplant clinics:

Doctor involvement most part of the operation

Expert in afro hair types

Channel openning made by the doctor

40 - 60 minutes consultation time for every patient

Price do not change according to graft number

With the boutique model, maximum 1- 3 patients daily

Support in 13 languages by native speakers

Licensed professional doctors and medical team

Top-tier/elite hair transplant clinic

Personalized planning for every patient

Doctor involment in every operation

High succes rate and natural hairline design

After operative care and online consultation

Lifetime guarantee

Advanced care and support treatments

Hair transplant training for medical experts

High international recognition

9 very high reviews score over 5000+ reviews on Google Maps, Trustpilot, Proven Expert

High patient satisfaction

Grafts examined under microscope

Luxury patient experience

Certified by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey

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