21 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 52 of the year, which falls on 21st February is often associated with transitions and new opportunities. Astrologically, it sits under the Pisces (February 19–March 20) zodiac sign, hinting at intuition, creativity, and emotional depth. Some believe this day favours deep reflection and bold decisions, making it a good time to set intentions for the months ahead. So, if you are born on 21 February, you belong to the Pisces zodiac sign or Meen Rashi in Hindi. There are 12 zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 21, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for the astrological signs. Pisces Season 2025 Is Here and So Are the Memes! Best Pisces Funny Meme Templates, Instagram Posts and Hilarious Jokes That Prove This Water Sign Is an Absolute Mood.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

This period is all about embracing the unexpected. Say "yes" to impromptu trips, try a new extreme sport, or simply take a different route home. Embrace the thrill of the unknown.

Lucky Colour: Rust Orange

Lucky Number: 29

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Indulge your senses. Explore new cuisines, visit an art museum, or spend time in nature. Reconnect with the physical world and appreciate the beauty around you.

Lucky Colour: Moss Green

Lucky Number: 7

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Dive into a new subject that fascinates you. Take an online course, join a book club, or engage in stimulating conversations. Expand your knowledge and challenge your perspectives.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Create a peaceful and nurturing environment in your home. Declutter, redecorate or simply spend quality time relaxing in your personal space. Prioritize self-care and emotional well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 11

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Unleash your inner artist. Whether it's painting, writing, music, or dance, find a creative outlet that allows you to express yourself authentically. Don't be afraid to shine.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Combine your analytical skills with a touch of ingenuity. Look for ways to improve efficiency in your daily routines, both at work and at home. Find practical solutions to everyday problems.

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Lucky Number: 5

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Focus on building and strengthening your relationships. Communicate openly and honestly, and strive for balance and understanding in your interactions with others.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 17

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

This is a time for deep self-reflection and personal growth. Identify any limiting beliefs or patterns that are holding you back, and work towards transforming them.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 9

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Delve into the big questions of life. Explore different philosophies, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and expand your understanding of the world around you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 12

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

This period is ideal for setting long-term goals and developing a strategic plan to achieve them. Focus on your ambitions and create a roadmap for success.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Number: 18

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Connect with like-minded individuals and contribute to your community. Volunteer your time, join a cause you believe in, or simply engage in meaningful conversations with others.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Number: 3

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Trust your intuition and pay attention to your dreams and gut feelings. This is a time for connecting with your inner wisdom and following your heart's desires.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).