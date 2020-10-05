The enviable "Virtual Queen" of the 'Events and Experiential Industry', Aisha Ghani has been hosting innumerable virtual events for several Corporate giants ever since the nation locked-down.

"Make the best of the situation you are in!" These priceless words are something that Emcee and Coach Aisha Ghani truly lives by. In these dire times of the COVID-19 pandemic, severed social interactions and fear of uncertainty has incurred overwhelming emotional and mental metamorphosis in a lot of people.

To reclaim control in the chaos, a handful of people rose to the occasion. One of these pathfinders, Ms Aisha, one of the best-known Corporate Emcees of India, found a way to reach out to the masses to give them a feeling of positivity. She says "COVID-19 has affected our lives in multiple ways, but it cannot change our basic human needs, which is to stay connected, to interact and to be creative!"

Some of the brands she recently hosted virtual events for include; ICICI Bank, Reliance Nippon Life, CNH GLOBAL, SAARC AAD, JAYCEE Group, TATA AIA (with a 15K+ live audience) among others. She has devised new and creative ways to interact and connect with her audience online. She has hosted successful virtual corporate events of varied formats using different technologies. "It's an exciting new arena to explore and play in", she says.

Aisha holds a Masters’ Degree in Communication & Journalism. In these gloomy times, she leads by example by focussing her energy on upskilling and upgrading her skillset. She gainfully utilized her time by becoming a certified ‘Happiness Coach’ from Berkeley’s institute of Wellbeing, California. She is also currently pursuing her PhD in Development Communication. She acts as a beacon to all; with a clear resounding message to not lose our own self in these emotionally drowning times: to keep working on ourselves while managing to brave the testing financial and mental challenges.

Her professional history puts her as a frequenter in elite strategic forums such as hosting the Prime Ministers’ Agenda 10 workshop; an honorary panellist by NIDM, Govt of India, GIZ Germany and even at the World Health Organization. Her experience of more than a decade in the field with over 2000 live events, spread across 30 countries, has propelled her training modules for MNCs titled 'Happiness and High Performance'.

She is a 'Pioneer of sorts' Happiness coach, who has migrated her coaching modules online, in order to reach the people in these times of immobility & social distancing. These training courses specialise in improving work productivity during the current taxing times while simultaneously channelizing internal positivity. The module targets fighting sustained pressure, mental torpidity and inefficiency to adjust the perspective and advance propensities to bring inventive representation and teach the 'Power of Wow'.

Aisha explaining the need of ‘Happiness & High Performance’ exclaims that happy workers are more focused, fulfilled, imaginative and gainfully constructive with their partners. They inculcate more resilience and hence are bound to survive 'the long haul'. An elevated level of work commitment leads to higher profitability. Additionally, team members who feel esteemed are spurred to make genuine, substantial commitments to the organisation even in times of depression both economical and organisational.

Looks like this will pave the way for a new tomorrow for the events and brand industry!

