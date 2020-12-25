Mumbai, December 25: Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani became father earlier this month. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka welcomed the baby boy on December 10. On Thursday, the family named the baby “Prithvi Ambani”. The Ambani Family released an official statement regarding this. According to several reports, the newborn is named “Prithvi” as Ambanis have “Akash” in their family. The baby boy is named “Prithvi Akash Ambani”. Mukesh And Nita Ambani Become Grandparents as Shloka Mehta, Wife of Akash Ambani, Gives Birth to Baby Boy.

The official statement said, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families.”

According to reports, the 63-year-old Reliance Industries chairman and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad. Mukesh Ambani Hosted Party Violating COVID-19 Rules To Welcome His Grandson? Know The Truth Behind The Old Video Of 2019 Going Viral.

Akash and Shloka got married last year in March. The wedding was attended by politicians, Bollywood stars and other prominent personalities. The ceremony was also attended by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).