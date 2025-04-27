April 28, 2025, Special Days: April 28, 2025, brings together important environmental, health, literary, and awareness observances. Save the Frogs Day focuses on protecting endangered frog species and their habitats. Biological Clock Day reminds us of the importance of maintaining a healthy body rhythm. National Blueberry Pie Day celebrates the delicious classic dessert loved by many. National Superhero Day honours both fictional heroes and real-life everyday heroes. Great Poetry Reading Day encourages the appreciation and enjoyment of poetry. National BraveHearts Day raises awareness about childhood cancer, while Workers' Memorial Day pays tribute to workers who have lost their lives or been injured on the job. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 28, 2025 (Monday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 28, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:12 am on Monday, 28 April 2025 (IST)

6:12 am on Monday, 28 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:00 pm on Monday, 28 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jessica Alba Saddam Hussein (28 April 1937 – 30 December 2006) Penélope Cruz Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bridget Moynahan Jay Leno Juan Mata Andy Flower Sharman Joshi Koel Mallick Anupriya Patel Suhasi Dhami Nikkhil Advani

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 28

T.V. Sundram Iyengar Death Anniversary: April 28, 1955 (Aged 78Years)

