The Colombian model Bella Zuniga and Luiz Gohara a Brazil Baseball player welcomed their first baby who was born in Arizona on the 23rd of July 2020.

Bella has been blessed with a great social media presence and large following also runs her own store on Etsy. She started her journey as a fashion blogger and has come a long way in bagging professional modeling assignments and running her own store.

Bella who was born in Cali, Columbia is extremely successful and a known public figure has been doing notable works. At 5ft 5 inches Bella has changed the game and promises to inspire the aspiring youth worldwide