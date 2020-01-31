Check Out What Bridal Makeup Artist Simran Kaur Has To Say About Her Styling!

Bridal Makeup Artist Simran Kaur (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every woman has a dream to have a perfect wedding and when the time of the D-Day comes, the biggest challenge for a bride is to bring royalty in her look. That’s where the makeup artists come to the rescue. However, deciding the best makeup artist who can give you that perfect look is a task. To make things easy, we tell you about one of the finest bridal makeup artists and hairstylists who has proved her prowess with her works. Simran Kaur, a Delhi-based makeup artist is known to give the brides the best looks during their wedding. With great expertise in makeup and hairstyling, she very well understands the needs of her clients and fulfils them by matching their desired looks.

Till date, she has styled more than 350 brides who have been gushing about the looks created by her. With an experience of more than 7 years, one thing that makes Simran different is the fact that she lives up to the expectations of her clients. By giving them the personalized looks, Kaur has always tried something new and has successfully experimented with creating a lot of different looks. She also offers other services including party makeup, engagement makeup, reception makeup and other kinds of services depending upon the events. She is the proud owner of Simran Kaur Studio where she offers several courses including professional makeup course, personal makeup course and hairstyling workshops.

“My makeup and hairstyling artistry is very modern and contemporary. When I look at a face, I notice the bare features and I understand what I can do to make the face prettier. Experimenting with looks is something which I love to do and I am glad that all the new looks I have tried on my clients have been appreciated by one and all”, said Simran. Her finesse in bridal makeup and commitment towards work has not only built a strong clientele but also trust among their clients. For her phenomenal work, Simran Kaur has bagged many awards including the best makeup artist award at the Ravishing Wedding Awards 2018. Well, there are many more to come and we hope that she continues to maintain the standard as one of the leading makeup artists of the country.