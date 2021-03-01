We all scroll through the internet all day long. As powerful is this medium, the web can also destroy many lives. Talking on the same lines, 'Chakravyuh' trailer starring Prateik Babbar as the hero highlights the dark side of the internet and boy we are impressed by the visuals. The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar playing the role of an inspector. Helmed by Sajit Warrier, this crime thriller will make its way on MX Player from March 12, 2021. Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Review: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti’s Chemistry Gets Better and Hotter (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with the glimpse of inspector Virkar (Prateik) from the crime branch who is in charge of investigating a murder mystery of a college student. However, during the course of his search for the criminal, he comes across a gang of hidden techies who use social networking sites for blackmail and extortion. How are the two cases related and who is the mastermind behind the heinous crimes online forms the plot of the story. India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra to Star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Social-Drama.

Check Out The Trailer:

Well, the storyline looks gripping and the BGM in the trailer adds the right amount of suspense to attract the audience. All in all, this one seems a decent watch as it gives a reality check.

Apart from the lead, the series also stars Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Panditt, Gopal Datt, Ruhi Singh, Karan Raj, Ayesha Kanga, Rohan Joshi, Ankit Narang, Mahir Pandi, Twinkle Tshering, Asif Basra, Anjali Sivaraman and Naghma Rizwan in key roles. Stay tuned!

