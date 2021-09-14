Holding a rich experience of more than 15 years, she has made every girl's bridal dreams come true through her makeup skills.

The beauty industry has since time seen exceptionally talented artists whose work has been widely appreciated. They have stunned all with their spectacular work, especially in the makeup space which has given innumerable talented individuals who have displayed their skills well which has taken them to newer heights of popularity and success. We came across one such skilled makeup artist named Tanya Puri, who has taken over the beauty industry big time owing to her innate skills in the field of bridal makeup and had done more than thousands bride's makeover till now. Her USP is soft and subtle classy make up which is a hit with Indian women. Those looking for that dewy, soft look can get no better artist than her in business. Her impressive skills have made her the most sought after bridal makeup artists looking for that dream bridal look.

She also owns Makeover Salon in New Delhi, which helps girls looking to make a career in this field by coaching them with world-class professional makeup, hairstyling and beauty know how's. Her passion to excel in this field has taken her career to the next level as she has constantly aimed at achieving the best in this zone. Her bridal makeup skills have taken her to the top slot, from where she calls the shots. She's got a vast experience of more than 15 years in the bridal makeup industry, which makes her hold a prominent position today. She says her journey into the makeup industry started when her mother-in-law suggested she try her hands in this industry as being an air hostess she was already aware of its workings. What followed were completing courses from the best artists of London and Australia in makeup, along with doing a few beauty courses from India and other countries, which made her an expert in no time. Not only she has personally got trained by L'oreal professionals for hair expertise but also all staff has been trained by L'oreal professionals

Her work has been widely acclaimed, and she's even been awarded by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor as the Best Makeup Artist. She's done makeup for a host of celebrities which also include a few cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and also Mrs India Neha 2018.