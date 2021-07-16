Stars in exclusive swimwear fashion show walking famous brands for 2021 swim and resort fashion

New York, July 13: Fashion icon, Model Amber Wang today announced that she was invited to The Miami Beach Convention Center to walk the Renaissance Show runway at Miami Swim Week 2021. As one of the most sought-after Asian models working today, Amber was chosen to model exclusive swimwear for Jalu Swim Wear, the Lisa Nicole Collection, Camilla With Love and four other top boutique global swimwear brands.

Amber was captured wearing a gorgeous, sparkly gold bikini with a flowing ribbon-patterned cover up. Another winning look was Amber in a unique and beautiful grey and black bikini with very interesting belly-dancer-like gauzy grey wrap pants, with waist detail, gathered at the ankles, which reflected the cyber-punk trend.

This outfit features a feathery Balinese/Thai-themed head decoration in cream, which beautifully contrasted with the grey and black ensemble. The outfits were well received by the attendees, resulting in multiple orders from buyers for the season.

“The annual Swim Show is an essential show for the industry,” said a spokesperson for the 2021 Miami Swim Week. “This a platform for building relationships, enjoying the latest trends in swimwear and connecting buyers and suppliers. Recognized as the launching pad for many of the industry’s leading lines, Swim Show is hosted in Miami Beach, the swim fashion capital of the world.”

Miami Swim week attracts more than 3,000 buyers from over 60 countries. This is the largest and most popular global swimwear tradeshow and the first show of the season for the newest cruise and resort fashions.

Amber Wang was recently chosen as the cover model for the iconic June 2021 issue of Bulgaria Elle Magazine. As an international modeling sensation, Amber’s photos have been published in over 40 magazines, including Elle, Bazaar, Glamour, Vanity Teen and GQ. Amber was featured as an NYFS model for GHHAUS and China Vogue, China L’Official and China Fashion Cosmopolitan.

Today, Wang is one of the most sought-after models in fashion. She has the reputation as a true professional and modeling sensation. In 2019, Wang landed an internship for New York Fashion Week making her even more motivated to pursue modeling. Wang was chosen to model at 2020 New York Fashion Week.