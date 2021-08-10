At only 18 years old, Jehovany Martinez has built his entrepreneurial empire around his own success as a skilled trader in the financial markets. Capitalizing on his money-making skill sets, Jehovany is now sharing his expertise with the masses to help shape the financial futures of aspiring entrepreneurs as profitable independent traders. Here’s how!

Born and raised in Grifton, North Carolina, Jehovany attended Pitt Community College, where he attained a degree in business licensing. Jehovany was introduced to network marketing and trading in the financial markets in October of 2020 and seized the opportunity to become his own boss while mentoring new and aspiring entrepreneurs to learn income-generating skill sets to put them in a better position financially. To date, Jehovany has created his own organization called Trade with Jeo.

When discussing the concept behind his business, Jehovany says:

“The objective of Trade with Jeo is to help create individuals who are able to produce their own income from home. Within the trading industry, a lot of skilled traders will send out signals just basically telling people when to take trades without them really understanding why they're taking them. In this business we want to create signal callers, not signal takers. We want to create people that know how to trade, not just how to copy and paste. I don't promote copy and pasting - when any new member joins my organization, I'm going to teach them the skill set.”

As a skilled and successful trader himself, Jehovany works hard to provide the leadership, mentorship and guidance, to ensure each member of his organization is given the right education and tools to become independent traders.

When discussing the value in learning the skill set of trading in the financial markets, Jehovany says:

“Learning to trade and become profitable on a consistent basis is a skill that nobody can ever take away from you. This is something that once you learn, it will stick with you for life. Something that you can always learn and progress with. It helps people create income to a degree that isn’t really really possible without going to college or having experience in the workforce for a lot of years. With this, you’re not spending time going to school to work in a field that you may not even like. You’re not putting yourself into debt to get an education. You don’t have to spend four or more years to get a degree to qualify you to start making money.”

Trade with Jeo contains over 1000 students spread across the United States. Jehovany works hard to bring as much value to his business associates as possible so that they are not only able to learn the information but apply it themselves to find success independently. A pivotal and memorable moment in Jehovany’s own journey was the moment he was able to take his own successful trades and see the profit he had earned on his own merits. Jehovany wants every single person within his organization to experience that feeling on a consistent basis as they grow more and more comfortable as traders and entrepreneurs under his mentorship.

“Sometimes the idea of trading in this business is misconstrued, and that can be because people weren’t introduced to the right mentors who really wanted to see them become successful traders instead of just copy and paste traders. I’ve had my own experiences from just starting out in trading, blowing my account, not applying the information I was learning correctly and also just not getting the right help. Learning from those experiences and becoming a profitable trader, I feel like I have the knowledge to help people out, lead them in the right direction and help them become successful in this industry,” says Jehovany.

Leading by example, Jehovany is a true role model for the kids of his home city, showing them that there are other ways of becoming successful other than the traditional path of getting an education and getting a job. As Jehovany grows his entrepreneurial enterprise teaching the masses to become successful traders and business owners, he continues to take the financial markets by storm. In closing, Jehovany leaves his best advice for the aspiring entrepreneur:

Be consistent. “When people join a business they want to see consistency. They want to see how often you can keep doing what you’re doing because people don’t want to join something without any longevity.”

Educate yourself. “If you’re teaching someone else a skill or sharing information with them, you need to be the most knowledgeable about it. You need to be able to answer any question that might come your way. Do your own research to get ahead of the game.”

Manage your money. “You can have a very successful business but if you’re not managing your money correctly you’re not making any progress for the long term. You might make your first 5 figures but be unsure how to reinvest, or make it grow for you. Risk management is important in trading, but making sure the money you make is not being blown is very important.”