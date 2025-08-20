Are Gen Zs refusing to grow up, or have they shockingly taken the slow road to adulthood? The debate around the generation’s dilemma has grown deranged. Those born between 1997 and 2012, in a time when technology was rapidly transforming, Gen Zs spend more time glued to their phones each day, compared to any other generation. Their response to the job market has become a growing concern, dividing people about personal wellbeing and being responsible, and the line is growing thinner with each passing conversation. A recent study reveals that the young job seekers under age 27 are taking baby steps into the office, ensuring mom and dad are there to catch them if they fall during the onboarding process. The research further finds that the applicants also make their parents write a resume for them, negotiate salaries during the interviews, and more.

Gen Z Is Bringing Parents To the Job

The helicopter parenting for Gen Zs is here to stay. Resume Templates startling survey revealed that 70 percent of Gen Zers asked their parents to help them look for jobs, and 25 percent brought them to their job interview. The study surveyed 831 Gen Zers who works full-time to understand how involved their parents were in their job search and current role. Nearly one in three had a parent to write their resume. About 48 percent had a parent complete a test assignment for them and another 41 percent had one handle the initial HR call. Millennial Boss vs Gen Z Employees – the Meme Rivalry No One Saw Coming!

Key Highlights of the Study:

31 percent of Gen Zers had a parent write their resume

77 percent brought a parent to an interview

53 percent had a parent speak with a hiring manager on their behalf

45 percent regularly have a parent talk to their current manager

73 percent have their parents help complete work assignments

57 percent have brought a parent to their current workplace

Over 77 percent stated that they have brought a parent to a job interview. Not for the parents to wait outside, but to be a part of their onboard process. When parents attended the interviews, 40 percent Gen Zers admitted their parents sat in the interview, 34 percent parents answered questions, 30 percent parents asked questions and 27 percent parents helped negotiate salary or benefits. Surprisingly, parental help wasn’t limited to the job search. For the young job seekers, their mom and dad continued to be involved even after they were hired, at varying frequencies. Adulting 101: What Does It Mean for Gen Zs? Why Are They Signing Up for ‘Adulting’ Classes?

The study reveals a shocking and controversial trend picking up steam among job-hunting youngsters, further cementing the notion that today’s generation isn’t quite ready for the real world. There’s already a growing cultural divide between employers and Gen Z workers, who prioritise flexibility and smoothening the hiring process, while many older employers cling to traditional expectations around office culture. However, with the recent findings, one can’t ignore the underlying debate about whether Gen Zs are ready for the corporate world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).