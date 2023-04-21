Erotic shows have a separate fanbase. They don't categorize under straight-up XXX porn, and neither are they vanilla romance. You may watch a tonne of sex-filled TV series on the well-known streaming service whenever and wherever you like. These Netflix programmes for adults are truly worth an orgasm — whether you're watching them alone, with a significant other, or just because you're in the mood. HOT Kama Sutra Sex Positions: From Padmasana to Doggy Style, Ways to Reach Climax in the Steamiest Way Possible.

However, with so many alternatives available, it might be challenging to know where to begin when trying to uncover Netflix's hottest selections. But before you go looking around on your own, we've compiled a list of the must-watch programmes that are guaranteed to make you hot. From 'Obsession' to 'Sex/Life', watch these TV shows filled with the hottest sex scenes ever!

Obsession

Trust us when we say that this XXX-tra lusty British limited series was the one you've been waiting for and it finally debuted on Netflix on April 13. Yes, "Obsession" is as spicy as it sounds. It tells the tale of a London surgeon's romance with his son's fiancée.

Sex/Life

When an ex-lover reappears in a woman's life, she is forced to confront her past. But as she struggles to resist his seductive charms, her marriage and family are put in danger.

Bridgerton

This modern depiction of the Regency era in England follows the lives of the illustrious Bridgerton family as they each attempt to find true love. Bridgerton: Just 10 Hot Pics of Regé-Jean Page That Will Make You Wish He Was Your Valentine Date This Year (View Pics).

Young Royals

The best thing about "Young Royals" on Netflix is that its hot sequences have a layer of truth to them; there aren't any unreachable intimacy goals or entirely improbable sex scenarios.

These shows have attention-grabbing plotlines in addition to the sex scenes that have earned them our 18+ rating. They're all guaranteed to make you sweat. To find an SOS, fill in your wine glasses, put on a sexy ensemble and binge-watch these hottest series that will keep you occupied for hours until the big O.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).