The 2025 Emmy season kicked off in grand style as the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards unfolded on September 6, 2025 at the Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles. Celebrating excellence in technical categories, guest acting, music and more, the ceremony witnessed historic wins and surprising upsets that set the tone for this year’s Emmy festivities. Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025: Bryan Cranston, Known for Work in ‘Breaking Bad’, Feted With Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in Comedy for ‘The Studio’.

‘The Studio’ Dominates With Nine Awards

Leading the night was The Studio, which became the most awarded series of the evening by winning nine trophies, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Cinematography (Half-Hour), Contemporary Costumes, Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series, Sound Editing (Half-Hour), Sound Mixing (Half-Hour), Music Supervision and Production Design (Half-Hour).

‘The Penguin’ and ‘Severance’ Follow Close Behind

The Penguin made a strong mark with eight wins, including Contemporary Costumes (Limited/Anthology), Hairstyling, Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Prosthetic Makeup, Sound Editing (Limited/Anthology), Sound Mixing (Limited/Anthology), Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode and Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series. Severance secured six awards, excelling in Cinematography (One Hour), Production Design (One Hour), Sound Mixing (One Hour), Music Composition for a Series, Title Design and a Guest Actress award for Merritt Wever. Emmys 2025: Comedian Nate Bargatze To Host 77th Emmy Awards; Ceremony Will Air Live on CBS From Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

Beyonce Wins Her First-Ever Emmy

After eight previous nominations, global superstar Beyonce finally took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for Beyonce Bowl.

Julie Andrews Returns to the Emmy Stage

Veteran actress Julie Andrews won her third career Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her narration as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, two decades after her last Primetime Emmy victory. Emmy Awards 2025: Live Telecast Date Revealed; Nominations To Be Announced on July 15 – Details Inside.

Creative Arts Emmys 2025 Major Wins

The acting categories saw some familiar names:

Bryan Cranston (The Studio) – Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt) – Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Julianne Nicholson (Hacks) – Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Merritt Wever (Severance) – Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Other Multiple Winners

Andor-4 wins (Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Production Design, Picture Editing for Drama, Special Visual Effects in a Season)

Andor-4 wins (Outstanding Animated Program, Individual Achievements in Animation: Background Design, Colour, and Sound Editing for Animated Program)

Love, Death + Robots - 4 wins (Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design, Storyboard)

The Boys - 3 wins (Original Music and Lyrics, Stunt Coordination for Drama, Stunt Performance)

Bridgerton - 3 wins (Voice-Over Performance – Julie Andrews, Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, Period Costumes)

Adolescence - 2 wins (Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series, Cinematography)

The Pitt - 2 wins (Casting for a Drama Series, Guest Actor - Shawn Hatosy)

Other Notable Wins

Etoile - Choreography for Scripted Programming

The White Lotus - Original Main Title Theme Music

The Daily Show - Performer in a Short Form Series (Desi Lydic)

House of the Dragon – Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Frasier – Picture Editing for Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story - Picture Editing for Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Rebel Ridge - Outstanding Television Movie

Octopus! - Outstanding Motion Design

White Rabbit - Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming

Creative Arts Emmys 2025: What’s Next?

The Creative Arts Emmys will continue on Sunday, September 7, 2025, with the second night of awards. Highlights from both nights will air on FXX on September 13, 2025 at 8 PM PT.

