The Indian philosopher Vatsyayana's Kama Sutra is the ultimate book that describes the art of sex and various erotic sex positions. It serves as a manual for seemingly every sex position known to man, and has received considerable attention for its role as such. However, ancient Sanskrit literature is much more than just a guide to complex genital acrobatics. It's vital to remember that the Kama Sutra was actually the first erotic text of its sort, even though it's much more than just a sexual how-to manual. The Kama Sutra presents some forward-thinking viewpoints on sexuality and love. Even more, the ancient literature advises males to put a woman's pleasure above their own by ensuring that she climaxes before considering having an orgasm themselves.

Standing 69

Physical fitness is a requirement for this sex position. The stronger spouse needs to be seated in a chair or on the bed whereas the other partner can then help the other partner into an upside-down posture by leaning over, placing their head in their lap, and supporting them with their hands. When both couples' heads are positioned between the other's thighs. Slow and Sensual Kama Sutra Sex Positions for Maximum Pleasure.

Piditaka

The Piditaka position has the advantage of being very enjoyable and is cosy and relaxed. In this posture, the penetrating partner kneels in front of the receiver as they lie on their back with their feet resting on their chest.

69 Sex Position

What better way to give pleasure than with a little oral love via the 69 Kama Sutra sex position. The Kama Sutra as a whole discusses pleasure and the anticipation of the 69 Kama Sutra sex position..

Doggy Style

Sure, when you do it doggie style, you are not actually face to face but you can use a mirror.

Lotus Sex Position

This passionate posture, which is also known as Padmasana in the original Kama Sutra literature, is best performed by grinding into your partner for clitoral stimulation rather than bouncing up and down.

Kama Sutra is jam-packed with a lot of sex positions that encourage emotional closeness between partners through physical closeness and touch. The old text goes so far as to advise males to put a woman's pleasure before their own, concentrating on ensuring she climaxes before even considering their own orgasm.

