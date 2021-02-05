Netflix's new worldwide mega-hit show, the British drama Bridgerton, is one of the biggest shows currently. The show is everything that people are talking about and the cast is being showered with love from all over the world. The show chronicles the story of the powerful Bridgerton family and finding the perfect suitor for the gorgeous elder daughter Daphne. During this process, she meets Simon, the Duke of Hastings and falls in love with him. While people are enjoying the period drama, it is gaining more and more momentum because of Regé-Jean Page and his sexy looks. Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Opens Up On James Bond Rumours, Says He Is Glad To Have The 'Bond' Badge.

Regé-Jean Page is seen essaying the role of Simon and is one of the most charming and delightful characters you will see. While Regé has been a part of may shows and films, his fan base has increased to the maximum after his stint in Bridgerton. Fans are gushing about how good he looks and his character has also been admired by everyone who is hooked to the show. Regé sure has made an impact on his fans but mainly has gained many female fans crushing on him.

So, to treat all these fans, we decided to dig into his Instagram and pick put 10 hot pictures of the actor that will leave you drooling. From shirtless pics to a picture flaunting his gorgeous smile, check out these pictures that will make you wish even you could go on a date with him on this Valentine's Day. Bridgerton: Makers of Netflix Show to Treat Fans with a Special Announcement by the End of the Week.

The perfect close-up shot!

We wonder what he was thinking!

Making the view of the better!

Such a gentleman!

Only if looks could kill!

Isn't he gorgeous!

Body goals much?

Simon, looking right at you!

It's all about that swag!

Oh My GOD!

From romance, erotica, unrequited love, feminism, LGBTQ+ inclusion and more, season one had everything one could possibly imagine. The massive success has led to the plans for Bridgerton 2 as well. Daphne and Simon Basset's love story came to a happy end in season 1. It will be fun to see how a new love story will birth in season 2 and impress the fans.

