It is evident that the Amazon marketplace is rising in its prominence creating a huge fad for every online retailer. Today it's worth more than 1.7 trillion given the wide range of possibilities presented by the company including their Fulfilment By Amazon program. FBA has given numerous opportunities to retailers to easily transition to an online marketplace by excluding the cost of storage, packaging, and many more. When Chris Green saw the potential in the same, he decided to partner with a software company to make tools for FBA sellers called ScanPower. Gradually his influence in the virtual marketplaces grew, resulting in successful endeavors as a speaker and host at events and conferences for online sellers.

Chris Green is an entrepreneur, rising author, and mentor for many. His journey in the e-commerce world started in 1999 with eBay stores and has transformed into the popular amazon store. Presently his primary Amazon platform is Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), but he also coaches people on FBA and Merch By Amazon. Through his business, he educates people about the ins and outs of entrepreneurial areas and inspires them to have confidence in their pursuits in creating income streams to support their personal goals in life.

Chris also runs a successful Facebook group where his pivotal focus is to make his community aware of the Amazon platform. Throughout his professional life, he has achieved many breakthroughs including the numerous books that he has authored. His vision to create a huge network of people has enabled him to reach out to his audience through his published works such as Arbitrage, Retail Arbitrage, and Online Arbitrage. His writing is critically acclaimed internationally, securing the position of Amazon’s bestseller.

When asked about his future prospects Chris said, “I am excited to find new and innovative ways to continue to reach more people and share my knowledge of all of the amazing online platforms that anyone can use to help people reach customers, and find personal fulfillment.”

Moreover, his advice for beginners is to look for unconventional ways to please your customers by letting yourself connect with their desires. Also being part of various communities and conversations will give an overview of various things which you might assume are trivial. Open yourself to new experiences and try hard to ask and answer as many questions as possible in order to bring value to your business. Chris Green's journey has inspired many to follow the path of e-commerce and explore its new realms. His success is the true testimony to his potential.