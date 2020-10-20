Cosmpolitan India has come up with its latest cover. The magazine covers always pique the curiosity of the style enthusiasts as to who will be the cover star for that month! For the newest issue, it is Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F! The young beauty graced the magazine cover that is particularly themed pink. The florals and pastels on this makes it look refreshing. Alaya F Stuns in a Bikini as She Celebrates Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary’s Birthday in Dubai.

Speaking of the actress, she seems her usual self on the cover. She flaunts her contagious smile on the cover, looking stunning as usual. Just one-film-old, the star in the making surely knows how confidence looks like. She owned this responsibility of being the cover girl in a floral-pastel wear and pulled back hair. Keeping her make up light, it's just her aura that exudes through this cover. Check it out below.

Alaya F

Telling the magazine about her off-screen self, she described. "I am exactly how you see me on-screen, in interviews, or on Instagram. I am always cracking jokes, having fun, enjoying myself! I’m that person who can be the life of a party, having the best time, and I can also be all by myself at home, watching Netflix, and still be as happy and content.” We totally loved this fresh look on the Cosmo India cover. What about you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).