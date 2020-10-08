Alaya F is currently in Dubai soaking in some Middle-Eastern sun. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress flew to the UAE capital city to enjoy and celebrate her good friend, Aaishvary’s birthday party. He's Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson and shares an amazing rapport with the actress. Alaya took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her recent holiday and boy, did she look hot! Posing on a luxury yacht while flaunting her chiselled body, she did manage to set our social media feed on fire. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya's newest bikini picture is piping hot. With the iconic Burj Al Arab in the backdrop, she's giving us all the good reasons to envy her remarkable life currently. Besides her smoking hot picture in beachwear, Alaya and Aaishvary’s birthday rendezvous is also going viral on the internet. Aaishvary's mother Smita Thackeray shared snippets from the celebrations from a restaurant and he later tagged Alaya in one of his posts. Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli in These Throwback Goa Destination Wedding Archives!

Alaya and Aaishvary's friendship goes back a long way. Earlier he was present at her birthday party last year and even attended the premiere of her debut movie. Their pictures together prove what a remarkable time they are having in the UAE city and we hope to see more of them in the coming days. Until then, here's wishing him a very happy birthday!

