She is a versatile actress, having dabbled into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Additionally, the former model Amyra Dastur is also a certified style chameleon. All through the lockdown, we saw her regale us with her makeup skills, shot at home pictures and random musings. A recent style of hers saw her indulge in some Bollywood film styled fashion extravaganza. A heavily embroidered red and white lehenga by designer Shloka Sudhakar. Sparking off a minimalist bride vibe with just a dainty necklace and subtle makeup with sleek hair for company, Amyra's embroidered floral elegance was a delight coinciding perfectly with the festive season.

Amyra with a steady following of 2.2 million on Instagram rarely has a dull moment. She kickstarted her career as a model and probably this is what allows her to understand fashion finely. She is effortlessly chic notching it up with unconventional cuts, silhouettes and unusual hues. Here's a closer look at her recent style. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur - Bride Vibes

A Shloka Sudhakar floral embroidered lehenga was teamed with sleek hair, a dainty necklace and subtle natural makeup. Amyra Dastur Is Channeling the Bohemian Mood With Messy Hair, Stubborn Spirit, Wild as Her Favourite Colour!

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

