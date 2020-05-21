Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur in Ashish Soni Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This delightful millennial turned 27 this month. As a model turned actor, Amyra has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. While she is a delight on-screen, she keeps up the same zest with an off-screen affability. Furthermore, her fashion game is engaging and endearing. Not the one to ape trends blindly, Amyra belongs to the niche breed of Bollywood millennials who have figured out a comfort zone of comfort and chicness on the tricky fashion terrain. A heady Instagram following of 1.9 million speaks volumes about her instantaneous and always strike-a-chord demeanour. With a fine understanding of fashion, its finer nuances, Amyra pulls off the finest of vibes and never flinches from experimenting with risque cuts, bold silhouettes and unusual hues. Rightfully, this renders her as the apt designer's muse and a stylist's dream. A throwback vibe of a crisp black pantsuit had us hooked. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Amyra's sass, beauty and hair game adds on and how!

The ubiquitous pantsuit, a wardrobe must-have elevates the whole vibe to a renewed level of wow when done minimally. Here's a closer look at how Amyra nailed hers. Amyra Dastur Playing Dress Up for the Magazine’s Lehenga Diaries Is Right Out of a Modern Day Fairytale!

Amyra Dastur - Pantsuit Chic

A black double-breasted jacquard pantsuit by designer Ashish Soni was teamed with a wavy low ponytail featuring a bow scrunchie. Earrings by Gehna, a small bag by Rheson perfected her look. Subtle glam and Ferragamo pumps sealed the sassy deal. Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: All That Spunk, Sass and Sartorial Chicness Are What Makes Her a Certified Style Cynosure!

Amyra Dastur in Ashish Soni Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.