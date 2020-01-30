Ananya Panday, the Radiant Muse in Tarun Tahiliani Couture!

Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani Couture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The spunky millennial that she is, with an equally spunky and spiffy style to boot, Ananya Panday keeps us hooked to her shenanigans. She teams up with Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar for her fashionable tidings and rarely skips a beat. She doesn't hanker for trends but schools us on the subtle ways to imbibe all that are in vogue. Her go-to signature style vibe is minimalistic and her wardrobe has basic and investment pieces alike. While she is at ease in those fuss-free casual styles, Ananya does indulge in luxury couture and have us picking up our dropped jaws from the floor. A testimony to her engagement with audiences and critics alike is a whopping following of 8.5 million on Instagram. Picking out an ethnic vibe, Ananya turned muse for the feted designer, Tarun Tahiliani. The multi-hued creation suited Ananya to the T. She allowed her ensemble to shine thoroughly by keeping the other elements of the look simple and elegant.

Ananya is just two films old, courtesy Student Of The Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh but she strode strongly onto the fashion grounds with her somewhat carefully curated somewhat casual vibe. To state the obvious, she looks effortless in any given vibe. Here is a closer look at her ethnic style play. Ananya Panday Goes From Chic in Stripes to Ethereal in Ethnic in the Blink of an Eye!

Ananya Panday - Ethnic Chic

It was a multi-hued Tarun Tahiliani lehenga choli dupatta set with a black undertone. Deep kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink lips, mildly blushed cheeks, contoured and highlighted cheekbones upped the vibe. She rounded out the look with earrings by Rambhajos and center-parted wavy hair left open. Ananya Panday's Glamorous Looks on Peacock Magazine's January 2020 Edition Are 'Two' Hot to Handle!

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter which is scheduled to release on 12 June 2020.