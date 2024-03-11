The Oscars 2024 was a feast for the eyes when it came to fashion. The red carpet was filled with stunning looks, each one a masterpiece in its own right. The best-dressed celebs of the night showcased a range of styles, from classic Hollywood glamour to sleek and modern. One trend that was evident on the red carpet was the return of the classic ball gown. Ariana Grande opted for a full-skirted gown with a dramatic train. She paired her outfit with delicate jewellery and simple, elegant hair and makeup. Oscars 2024: Anatomy of a Fall's Messi The Dog 'Claps' for Robert Downey Jr's Win and Turns Viral Sensation, Even Ryan Gosling is Amused! (Watch Video).

Another popular trend was the use of neutral colours. Celebs stepped out in classic black and white, making a statement on the red carpet. These colours were often paired with sleek and modern silhouettes, giving the looks a contemporary edge.

For those who preferred a more understated look, there were plenty of options as well. Some celebs opted for sleek, minimalist gowns with subtle detailing, while others chose classic black dresses that showcased their timeless beauty. Let's check out the celebrity names who managed to slay on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. Oscars 2024: Netizens Can’t Get Over Al Pacino Announcing Oppenheimer As Best Picture Winner Without Naming the Nominees (Check Tweets)

Kirsten Dunst and Greta Gerwig

Zendaya

Regina King

Emma Stone

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ariana Grande

Overall, the best-dressed celebs at the Oscars 2024 showcased a range of styles and trends, each one more stunning than the last. From classic Hollywood glamour to bold and modern looks, these celebs proved that fashion truly is a form of art.

