Anya Taylor-Joy fans surely had a burst of excitement yesterday when she tweeted the confirmation for The Queen's Gambit 2, however, that excitement was quickly met with disappointment when the actress claimed that her Twitter account was hacked. With the tweet being deleted, it looks like fans of The Queen's Gambit might just have to wait a little longer. Anya Taylor-Joy Birthday: She’s a Style Maverick Who’s Born to Rule the Fashion Charts (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet:

Anya Taylor-Joy confirms that her Twitter account was hacked following a deleted tweet about “The Queen’s Gambit 2.” pic.twitter.com/F6lqxVFvlr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2023

