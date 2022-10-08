Shake It Up beauty, Bella Thorne celebrates her birthday on October 8. The American actress likes to have a rather interesting resume which is probably why she has also ventured into modelling, singing and writing. Recently, the actress was clicked attending the Boss Fashion Show in Milan, Italy and her look for the night stunned everyone, as predicted. She looked stunning in her open black top with a long coat and matching boots. But hey, this wasn't the only time when Thorne stunned her onlookers with her bold fashion choice. From Urfi Javed to OnlyFans Queen Bella Thorne, Hottest Internet Celebs With Se-XXX-iest Tattoos To Celebrate National Tattoo Day 2022 (View Pics & Videos).

Bella Thorne has always been a bit bold with her sartorial choices. But if she can nail it, who are we to complain? While her style transformation has been jaw-dropping, her red carpet appearances have only gotten better with time. From rocking her 'naked' dress at the Morbius movie premiere to going all glamorous and sexy at the Midnight Sun premiere, Bella has never disappointed us with her style statements or fashion shenanigans. She's wild and that's evident from the way she dresses up. Playing safe is never in her dictionary and we are glad for she never attempts it. To elaborate more on her style file here's reminiscing some of her hottest looks from recent times. Celebs Who Freed the Nipple! Florence Pugh, Amber Heard, Bella Thorne & Other Celebrities Freeing the Nipple To Make a Powerful Statement (NSFW Photos).

Keeping it Wild

Red Hot!

Such a Stunner

Sexy AF

Glamorous and Sexy

BOLD and How!

XXX-Tra Hot

Happy Birthday, Bella Thorne!

