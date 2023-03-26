Bella Thorne, XXX OnlyFans Queen, appeared in Miami recently in a monochromatic ensemble for the Boss spring 2023 runway show and took over social media immediately. Looking ravishing, Thorne donned an off-white button-up corset top and wide-leg pants from the company to support the brand as it unveiled its newest collection. She wore pearl grey pointy-toe heels to match the outfits. The runway display for Boss was no exception to Thorne's reputation for bold jewellery. She accessorized with statement earrings, two alligator-shaped necklaces from her jewellery brand Thorne, and a pearl and silver multichain necklace. Bella Thorne Hot & Sexy Pics: XXX OnlyFans Queen Is a Bombshell in Everything From Sizzling Swimsuit Shots to Raunchy Videos!

In October, the actress debuted her own collection of jewellery to celebrate turning 25. Pieces from the brand's first collection, Vol 1 Rose & Reign, based on a love tale, were available. “Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story,” Thorne said in a statement. “So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.”

Miami served as the influence for Boss' spring 2023 runway. The collection highlighted men's tailoring, sheer fabrics, buttery silks, silky nylons, and light, crinkled materials. Thorne wore smokey eye shadow instead of mascara to create the wingtip eye look that is currently popular, and she wore her hair up in multiple curls.

Bella Thorne at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show:

Since February, Thorne has become a dependable presence in the front rows of the catwalk shows. During Fashion Week, the actress visited shows for brands like MSGM, Christian Cowan, and Roberto Cavalli. More than 500 people attended the Boss spring 2023 runway display, including Christine Quinn, Maluma, Demi Lovato, Suki Waterhouse, and Lucien Laviscount. An after party was hosted at the Herald Plaza after it. Additionally, guests rejoiced over the opening of the Boss BeReal account. The see now, purchase now collection is offered at Boss retail locations and on boss.com.

