We hear wedding bells! With a wedding on the horizon, Bella Thorne and Mark Emms are taking their relationship a notch higher. In an Instagram post on Friday, the former Disney Channel star declared her engagement to a businessman and executive producer of "Bad Vegan." Thorne flaunted her engagement ring in a series of private pictures with Emms standing behind her. Bella Thorne Opens Up About Being Sexualised as a Minor at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

"My love," she said as the Instagram caption. The couple got together in 2022 while at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, according to Vogue, which made the announcement Friday. For the actor, “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.” The day before Mother's Day, Emms reportedly proposed to Thorne with "a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring." On Valentine's Day, Thorne declared her relationship with Emms, who is a co-owner of the New York City club the Mulberry, Instagram official.

Thorne and her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo were walking down the aisle in 2021. The actors broke off their engagement, though, and parted ways "amicably," according to People, a year later. On May 13, 2023, Mark proposed to Bella. After she said yes, the two of them had a family celebration. She revealed to Vogue Weddings that she has begun organising for the big event, "Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" Bella did not specify a date for the wedding but stated that she would choose a country manor in Britain.

Bella Thorne Is Now ENGAGED to Producer Mark Emms (View Pics):

On June 2, 2022, Bella finally spoke about her breakup with singer and actor Benjamin on her Instagram Stories, saying, "I broke up with Ben for my own reasons." The actress at the time pleaded with fans to refrain from asking questions about the breakup because it was a "personal matter." The upcoming horror-comedy "Saint Clare," which depicts the story of a calm college student with a "divine vocation for killing," is one of Bella's upcoming projects.

