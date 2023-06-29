Riverdale actress Camila Mendes celebrates her birthday on June 29. She marked her acting debut with the CW show and was soon able to sign other projects like Palm Springs and Netflix's Dangerous Lies. While Camila is sharpening her acting skills, she's also amping up her wardrobe, one outfit at a time. Camila's fashion choices have always struck a chord with her fans and critics, from awards ceremonies to Oscar after-party. She's delightful on the red carpet with seldom any disappointing choices. Do Revenge Movie Review: Camila Mendes, and Maya Hawke Make For an Enjoyable Pair in This Coming-of-Age Comedy With a Vengeful Twist (LatestLY Exclusive).

From a red hot gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit to mint green separates, Camila's choices have won our hearts time and again. With her tall and lean frame, Mendes makes it possible to nail these various designs with utmost ease. She packs a punch with all her different looks and leaves you wanting for more. Camila's style statements are in sync with millennial trends and this is why she has been so popular with the masses. While Veronica Lodge was so chic and popular in the series, Camila is no different in real life. To elaborate more on this, let's check out her best red carpet-looks of recent times. Camila Mendes Makes Her Relationship With Photographer Grayson Vaughan Instagram Official In A Romantic Post.

Happy Birthday, Camila Mendes!

