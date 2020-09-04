Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): Actor Camila Mendes, known for her role of Veronica Lodge in the hit show Riverdale recently took to Instagram to make her relationship with photographer beau Grayson Vaughan. Camila, who is rumoured to be dating him since Mid-February 2020, made her relationship status official on Instagram by posting a picture with Vaughan, a picture of the two, embracing in front of a private jet involved in an intimate kiss/hug session. Has Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Bagged A Role In Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Film?.

"That long-distance kind of love," Mendes captioned the post tagging her beau's Instagram account. The 26-year-old actor's comment section was quickly flooded with messages of her friends and fans as they congratulated her. Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Reveals She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted in College.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram that long distance kind of love 🤍 A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on Sep 3, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

Camila was earlier in a relationship with her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, who plays the role of Reggie Mantle in the CW drama. The duo painted the town red with a lot of their pictures and had even arrived together at the MET Gala 2019 hand-in-hand. They dated for more than a year before reports surfaced in December that they were taking a break in their relationship.