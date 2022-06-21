Jurassic World: Dominion actor and fellow MCU star, Chris Pratt celebrates her birthday on June 21. The actor who rose to prominence post his stint in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy is among Hollywood's A-listers today. Over the years, Chris has worked hard on himself, grooming himself to be a tough guy and his transformation is visible. From being not-so-fit to one of the fittest actors in H-town, Pratt has come a long way and so have his red carpet avatars. Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Child, Couple Names Their Daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

While Chris is mostly formal on the red carpet, his appearances are distinct and lovely. He likes his sharp suits that are in contrast to his funny persona. However, he makes up for it with his quirky antics! Very rarely will we see Chris stepping out of his comfort zone and attempting to dress up in leather jackets for his movie premieres or other events. His smart looks have often been a topic of discussion and we don't want them to stop anytime soon. Right from the time, he became popular to his most recent appearance, Pratt has managed to make us fall for him each time, every time. Chris Pratt Birthday Special: From Owen Grady to Star-Lord, 5 Best Roles of the Jurassic World Dominion Actor That Are Hilarious and Badass!

Today, to wish him on his special day, we reminisce some of his best red carpet looks of all time. Let's have a quick look.

Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt!

