Chris Pratt is one funny guy and that’s something that definitely cannot be denied. Starting his roots in comedy by starring in Parks and Recreation, the star would then go on to become big by becoming an action star in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and other Jurassic World. Ever since then, Pratt has become a huge box office draw by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, and that also in two different franchises. Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection Week 2: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's Dinosaur Film Earns $600 Million Worldwide.

Being able to blend his signature comedy with his action roles, Pratt has come quite far from starring as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. Working with some really talented directors like James Gunn and more, the career of Chris Pratt is truly one to be amazed by. So, to celebrate his 43rd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best roles.

Barley Lightfoot

Pratt showed off his voice acting chops by voicing Barley Lightfoot in Pixar’s Onward. Starring alongside Tom Holland, Pratt was a treat in this role as he played the role of a son trying his best to get a few moments with his father, all the while being an emotional support for his younger brother. Pratt will bring you to tears here.

Emmet Brickowski (The LEGO Movie)

There were a lot of things going against The LEGO Movie, but it still somehow managed to sneak up on us and surprise in the best way possible. Pratt plays the role of Emmet, a regular Joe who is suddenly the chosen one. Hilarious and extremely fun, this is one of Pratt’s finest works yet.

Owen Grady (Jurassic World Series)

Pratt’s turn as the Raptor trainer in the Jurassic World films was quite the surprise. Charismatic and energetic in the role, Pratt portrayed a more serious veteran of the game that had a mutual respect with these dinosaurs. Plus, he rides alongside raptors on a motorcycle. How is that not cool. Jurassic World Dominion: Chris Pratt’s Hilarious Stance in the Dino Thriller Has the Internet Busting a Gut.

Star-Lord (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge risk for Marvel, as hardly anyone knew about this property. Eight years later, and it looks like that risk paid off very well. Pratt’s turn as Star-Lord is perhaps one of the best we have seen in the MCU yet. He brings such a great amount of character and humour to the character, that you can’t imagine anyone else playing him.

Andy Dwyer (Parks and Recreation)

Pratt’s breakout role, Andy Dwyer is one of the best characters on that show. Adorable, funny and a whole of dorky, Andy is someone that you just love to see whenever he is on screen. Having some of the best moments not only the show, but behind-the-scenes as well, this is Pratt at his best.

We can’t wait to see Chris Pratt back as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).