Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have shared the good news of the birth of their second child. The couple revealed that they are blessed with a baby girl and have named her Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. The actor even shared that ‘Mama and baby are doing well’. The couple welcomed their second child together on May 21. Chris Pratt's Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Happily Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Social Media (Watch Video).

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Blessed With Baby Girl

